disBalancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $286,413.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00104907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,143.08 or 0.99970687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,907,603 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

