First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13,500.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13,500.00 and last traded at $13,500.00, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13,200.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13,111.68.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

