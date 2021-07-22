Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $121,444.18 and approximately $63.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,209.57 or 0.99954675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00035008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00053879 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009767 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.