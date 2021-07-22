Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXLA. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 60,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

