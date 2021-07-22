Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $7.59 on Thursday, hitting $110.76. 402,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.08. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 95.68%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.