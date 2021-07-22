Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%.

NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 30,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,155,565.65. Insiders have sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253 in the last 90 days. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

