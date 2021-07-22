Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

APRE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 2,518,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,116. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

