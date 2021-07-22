$0.83 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.82. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $70.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

