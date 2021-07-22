Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of LSCC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. 513,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

