RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

RLI stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.17. 9,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,234. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

