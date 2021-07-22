Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MC stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.12. 1,090,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,179. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

