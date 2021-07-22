Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. 28,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $59.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

