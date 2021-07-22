Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.