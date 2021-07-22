Landbox (LAND) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $598,710.61 and approximately $133,932.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00105075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00141447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,326.33 or 1.00150129 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.