Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$10.53

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.56.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.5964989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

