Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Target Price at $49.78

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANCUF. TD Securities raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.95. 6,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.