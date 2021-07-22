Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by 112.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE C traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $66.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,516,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,397,895. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

