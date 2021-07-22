Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DFP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

