Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Issues Earnings Results

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%.

OSBC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 210,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,941. The stock has a market cap of $343.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.44. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

