Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,737,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,795,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

