Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.10. Triumph Group reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 432,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,584. Triumph Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.