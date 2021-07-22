Homrich & Berg Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $59,381,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $23,778,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 247,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

