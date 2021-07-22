iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.99

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 42713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

