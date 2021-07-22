BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.03 million and $671.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002427 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00033348 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00242532 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034244 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

