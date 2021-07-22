Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $11.50 million and $212,204.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001841 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,320,247 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.