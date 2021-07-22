Brokerages Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. The Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

