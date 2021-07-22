NAOS Finance (NAOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $604,390.00

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $604,390.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00104373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00141751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,379.02 or 1.00390038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

