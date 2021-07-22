$0.73 EPS Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.49. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $816,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,934. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth $24,986,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PetIQ by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000.

PETQ traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. 19,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,334. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.