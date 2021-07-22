Earnbase Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,538.00 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00013854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Earnbase has a market cap of $543,948.95 and $2,538.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Earnbase has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Earnbase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00105300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,398.75 or 1.00230579 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Earnbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earnbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.