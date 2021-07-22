Argon Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Argon has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $92,068.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00105300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,398.75 or 1.00230579 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

