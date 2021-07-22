OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.04 or 0.00860152 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

