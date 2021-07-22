British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British Land from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

BTLCY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15. British Land has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

