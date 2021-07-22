Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 173,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,516. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

