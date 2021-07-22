Hound Partners LLC Invests $4.13 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.26. 99,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,383. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.75 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.63.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

