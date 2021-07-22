Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 135,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

