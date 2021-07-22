$3.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.15. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $4.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $13.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

AAWW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $598,257.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.70. 8,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.