Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%.

NYSE STC traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.18. 6,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.