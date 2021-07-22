Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.58. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 569.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.31. 3,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,823. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 over the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.