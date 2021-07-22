Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.65. Strategic Education reported earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

