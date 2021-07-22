Mueller Water Products (MWA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2021 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

7/20/2021 – Mueller Water Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

7/14/2021 – Mueller Water Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

7/13/2021 – Mueller Water Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 37,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,631. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

