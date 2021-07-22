ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Cap of $713,772.22

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $713,772.22 and approximately $73,058.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00106484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00142157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,343.64 or 1.00142950 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

