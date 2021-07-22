Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post $174.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.60 million and the lowest is $173.70 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $106.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $663.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $683.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $685.00 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $726.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.32. 12,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

