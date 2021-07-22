Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to Outperform

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €9.50 ($11.18).

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.02.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,175. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

