KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

KNYJY stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 15,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

