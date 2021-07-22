Hochschild Mining’s (HCHDF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HCHDF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,441. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

