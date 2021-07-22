Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.
Shares of Daimler stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Daimler has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
