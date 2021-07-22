Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of Daimler stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Daimler has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

