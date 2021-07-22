NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $10.02 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $42.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $106.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4,999.76. 873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,179. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,500.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,852.07.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.