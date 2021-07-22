Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Sells $808,605.00 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 5,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,049. The company has a market capitalization of $359.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
About Quantum
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.