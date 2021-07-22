$132.13 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $132.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.51 million to $132.50 million. Five9 reported sales of $99.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $546.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $643.78 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.06.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 205.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after buying an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $86,336,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.39. The company had a trading volume of 70,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.42. Five9 has a twelve month low of $107.77 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.