Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.86.

Precision Drilling stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.71. 202,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,057. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$568.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.69.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

